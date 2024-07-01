LeBron James Christian Pulisic 2024Getty
Chris Burton

Christian Pulisic compared to LeBron James: Will USMNT fans desert AC Milan when American superstar leaves – just like NBA supporters do with household names in the United States?

Christian PulisicUSAAC MilanYunus MusahTransfersSerie ACopa America

AC Milan are aware of the need to have a plan in place for when Christian Pulisic leaves, with USMNT fans being likened to those of LeBron James.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Two U.S. internationals at San Siro
  • Have built audience in the States
  • Duo will not stick around forever
Article continues below