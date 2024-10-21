'If we want to look professional' - Chelsea boss Sonia Bompastor questions absence of goal-line technology in women's game after Hannah Hampton is left mystified by decision over Tottenham equaliser in WSL
Sonia Bompastor raised the issue of absence of goal-line technology in women's game after Hannah Hampton was left mystified by Spurs' equaliser.
- Bompastor questions lack of goal-line technology in women's game
- Spurs scored controversial equaliser
- Chelsea beat Tottenham 5-2