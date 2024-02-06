Chelsea's 'soft' players savaged by ex-Blues defender William Gallas as he takes aim at Todd Boehly's 'mess' and calls for struggling Mauricio Pochettino to be sacked

Ritabrata Banerjee
Chelsea-2023-24Getty
ChelseaMauricio PochettinoPremier League

Chelsea legend William Gallas has slammed Todd Boehly for the club's "mess" and called for the sacking of Mauricio Pochettino.

  • Gallas slammed Chelsea owner Todd Boehly
  • Called for Pochettino's sacking
  • Chelsea 11th in the Premier League

