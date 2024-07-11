Chelsea snubbed? Why Karim Adeyemi is reluctant to join the Blues from Borussia Dortmund

GettyAditya GokhaleChelsea snubbed? Why Karim Adeyemi is reluctant to join the Blues from Borussia DortmundChelseaKarim AdeyemiPremier LeagueBorussia DortmundBundesligaTransfersChelsea are reportedly looking to sign Borussia Dortmund's Karim Adeyemi, however, the German is reluctant to join the Blues.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowChelsea want Dortmund's AdeyemiAdeyemi not keen on Stamford Bridge moveWants to keep playing in Champions LeagueArticle continues below