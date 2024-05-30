Roma's Belgian midfielder #90 Romelu Lukaku reactsGetty Images
Peter McVitie

Chelsea set price for Romelu Lukaku this summer as they bid to FINALLY sell misfit Belgium international

ChelseaRomelu LukakuTransfersPremier League

Chelsea have set the transfer fee they are willing to accept for Romelu Lukaku this summer as they look to part ways with the striker.

  • Lukaku loan at Roma ends this summer
  • Napoli linked with Belgian striker
  • Chelsea demand clubs match release clause
