VIDEO: Chelsea star Sam Kerr sends hilarious message to Arsenal forward who played massive role in helping Blues win fifth-straight WSL title
Chelsea star Sam Kerr has thanked Arsenal forward Stina Blackstenius for her role in helping the Blues win the Women's Super League title.
- Chelsea won WSL title ahead of Man City
- Kerr thanked Arsenal's Blackstenius for her role in the triumph
- Gunners forward's contribution vs City proved decisive