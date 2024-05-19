Chelsea player ratings vs Bournemouth: Moises Caicedo's halfway-line heroics secure European football as Thiago Silva bows out at the Bridge

Moises Caicedo showed his quality with a stunning 50-yard strike to help the Blues secure sixth spot in Thiago Silva's final game as a Blue.

Chelsea finished their season on a high with a fifth-straight Premier League win as they saw off Bournemouth in a 2-1 home victory.

Caicedo scored from a smidge over 50 yards in the 17th minute for his first goal for the club, before Raheem Sterling doubled their advantage three minutes after the break.

The visitors reduced the arrears one minute later when Enes Unal's shot deflected off Benoit Badiashile and into the net. The Cherries gave a good account of themselves but the Blues held on to qualify for Europe and will be in the Europa League, should Manchester City win the FA Cup on May 25.

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from Stamford Bridge...