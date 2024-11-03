Chelsea player ratings vs Man Utd: That's what they paid for! Moises Caicedo cracker earns Blues point as Wesley Fofana flounders and Robert Sanchez has another moment to forget

Enzo Maresca's side fought back to earn a draw at Old Trafford as they missed the chance to go third in the Premier League

A stunning strike from Moises Caicedo earned Chelsea a deserved point as they held Manchester United to a 1-1 draw on Sunday.

The Blues started in confident mood and Noni Madueke headed against the post from a corner. They couldn't, however, fully assert themselves, and Marcus Rashford almost broke the deadlock on the brink of half-time as he clipped the crossbar from close-range.

Pedro Neto arrowed a low drive narrowly wide of the post shortly after the break, but Chelsea fell behind with 20 minutes to go when Robert Sanchez brought down Rasmus Hojlund in the box, and Bruno Fernandes netted from the penalty spot.

Caicedo, however, got the visitors back on terms with a superb 20-yard volley after a corner was cleared to the edge of the penalty area.

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from Old Trafford...