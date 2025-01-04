Chelsea player ratings vs Crystal Palace: Nicolas Jackson that is SO wasteful! Jadon Sancho's moment of magic fails to get Blues over the line as wayward finishing proves costly

Enzo Maresca's side were forced to settle for a point at Selhurst Park and only had themselves to blame after missing enough chances to win the game.

After a disappointing end to 2024, Enzo Maresca and his Chelsea side endured more frustration on Saturday as a late goal from Jean-Philippe Mateta denied the Blues all three points against Crystal Palace.

The visitors dominated the first half and needed just 14 minutes to open the scoring. Jadon Sancho produced a wonderful dummy that allowed him to race down the left and slide the ball through to Cole Palmer in the penalty area. Chelsea’s star man then simply took a touch and coolly rolled the ball past goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

Chelsea should have extended their lead in the first half but both Josh Acheampong and Nico Jackson wasted chances to make it 2-0, while Crystal Palace offered little going forward and their only real chance was a Mateta effort that rolled just wide of Robert Sanchez’s post.

Yet Eberechi Eze ought to have made it 1-1 at the start of the second half when the lively Daniel Munoz cut the ball back, but Palace's star winger could only somehow fire wide from six yards out.

Palace grew into the game in as the half progressed but Chelsea only had themselves to blame for not making the game safe. Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo, Jackson and Palmer all wasted opportunities and were made to pay late on when Palmer was hustled off the ball near the halfway line. Palace then proceeded to cut the Blues open with ease and eventually feed the ball to Mateta to slide home the equaliser from close range.

