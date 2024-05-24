Chelsea closing in on new manager? Blues hold talks with Leicester boss Enzo Maresca - but Thomas Frank and Kieran McKenna are still in the frame to replace Mauricio Pochettino
Chelsea have reportedly held talks with Leicester City manager Enzo Maresca as they try to find a successor for Mauricio Pochettino.
- Pochettino leaves Chelsea by mutual consent
- Blues hold talks with Leicester's Maresca
- Ipswich's McKenna & Brentford's Frank linked