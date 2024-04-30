Conor Gallagher Chelsea 2023-24Getty Images
Jamie Spencer

Conor Gallagher is a 'machine'! Moises Caicedo explains why he loves playing with Chelsea team-mate and England star

Moises CaicedoConor GallagherEnzo FernandezChelseaPremier League

Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo has explained what he likes most about playing alongside Conor Gallagher.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Caicedo lauds Gallagher
  • Picks out key quality in Chelsea team-mate
  • Midfielder praises Fernandez too
Article continues below

Editors' Picks