Chris Burton

Chelsea legend & ex-boss Frank Lampard emerges as shock candidate to take over at Roma

Chelsea legend Frank Lampard has emerged as a shock candidate to take over at Roma, as pressure continues to build on Ivan Juric.

  • Juric under pressure at Stadio Olimpico
  • Ex-England international in the frame
  • Fonseca & Mancini among other options
