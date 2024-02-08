Chelsea’s Lauren James named WSL Player of the Month as incredible goalscoring spree sees Lionesses star beat USWNT defender Emily Fox and Man City striker Bunny Shaw to award

Chelsea’s Lauren James named WSL Player of the Month as incredible goalscoring spree sees Lionesses star beat USWNT defender Emily Fox and Man City striker Bunny Shaw to awardAmeé RuszkaiGettyLauren JamesChelsea FC WomenWSLWomen's footballChelsea star Lauren James has been named the Women's Super League's Player of the Month for January after scoring five goals in just two games.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowChelsea star James named Player of the MonthScored five goals in two WSL games in JanuaryBeats Fox, Shaw and more to award