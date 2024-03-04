Mauricio Pochettino on the brink? Chelsea identify two potential replacements for beleaguered Blues boss

(C)Getty ImagesAditya GokhaleMauricio Pochettino on the brink? Chelsea identify two potential replacements for beleaguered Blues bossChelseaMauricio PochettinoRoberto De ZerbiPremier LeagueTransfersChelsea have reportedly identified two potential managers to replace Mauricio Pochettino next season.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowPochettino's Chelsea job in troubleChelsea note down two possible replacementsAmorim and De Zerbi top of the list