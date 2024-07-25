'I have no doubt' - Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca forced to defend his playing style after just one pre-season friendly following Blues' jittery draw with Ryan Reynolds' and Rob McElhenney's Wrexham
Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca was forced to defend his playing style after the Blues shared the spoils against Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's Wrexham.
- Chelsea held to a 2-2 draw by Wrexham
- Questions were raised about Maresca's style
- Manager admitted to room for improvement