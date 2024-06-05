Why Chelsea have blocked Enzo Fernandez and Mykhailo Mudryk from starring at the 2024 Olympics - explained

Getty ImagesHarry SherlockWhy Chelsea have blocked Enzo Fernandez and Mykhailo Mudryk from starring at the 2024 Olympics - explainedChelseaEnzo FernandezMykhaylo MudrykArgentinaUkrainePremier LeagueChelsea have blocked Enzo Fernandez and Mykhailo Mudryk from playing at the 2024 Olympics for one very clear reason.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowChelsea block Mudryk and FernandezCould have played as overage starsBlues won't allow them to travelArticle continues below