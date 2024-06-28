Ian Maatsen & Hakim ZiyechGetty Images/Goal
Soham Mukherjee

Chelsea complete double transfer as Ian Maatsen joins Aston Villa in £38m deal after loan at Borussia Dortmund while Hakim Ziyech finalises permanent move to Galatasaray

ChelseaIan MaatsenAston VillaTransfersPremier LeagueGalatasaraySuper LigHakim Ziyech

Chelsea have completed the sale of Ian Maatsen to Aston Villa in a £38 million ($48m) deal while Hakim Ziyech has joined Galatasaray.

  • Chelsea make good money from Maatsen sale
  • Ziyech joined Galatasaray as free agent
  • Morocco star signed one-year contract
