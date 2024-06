Levi Colwill to join Bayern Munich? Chelsea defender in talks to unite with Harry Kane while Jonathan Tah tells Bayer Leverkusen he wants to join German giants ChelseaBayern MunichBayer LeverkusenPremier LeagueTransfersBundesligaLevi Colwill

Bayern Munich are showing interest in Chelsea's Levi Colwill in addition to Jonathan Tah, rather than as an alternative for the Bayer Leverkusen star.