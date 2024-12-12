Estevao Willian Lionel MessiGetty/GOAL
Chris Burton

Chelsea-bound wonderkid Estevao Willian planning Lionel Messi shirt swap after landing dream date with Inter Miami ‘idol’

L. MessiFIFA Club World CupMajor League SoccerInter Miami CFPalmeiras

Chelsea-bound wonderkid Estevao Willian has revealed that he is planning a shirt swap with Lionel Messi before heading to Stamford Bridge.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Brazilian youngster heading to England in 2025
  • Will compete at FIFA Club World Cup with Palmeiras
  • Set to face Messi & MLS outfit at the group stage
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱