Captain Messi! Inter Miami & Argentina star officially becomes a superhero after Marvel-inspired goal celebrations as Hard Rock International launch limited edition collectible toy with special powers
Lionel Messi is officially a superhero, with Hard Rock International launching a limited edition toy that gives ‘Captain Messi’ special powers.
- South American star is a brand ambassador
- First toy to be created in his likeness
- All-time great enjoying himself on & off the pitch