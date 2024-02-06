Cameroon FA reject Samuel Eto'o's resignation as president amid allegations of improper conduct, match-fixing & corruption

Cameroon FA reject Samuel Eto'o's resignation as president amid allegations of improper conduct, match-fixing & corruptionJames WestwoodGettyCameroonSamuel Eto'oAfrica Cup of NationsBarcelonaThe Cameroon football federation (Fecafoot) have rejected Samuel Eto'o's resignation as president amid allegations of improper conduct and corruption.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowEto'o tendered resignation on MondayRejected by executive committeeBarcelona legend facing serious allegations