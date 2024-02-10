Bundesliga showdown between Bayer Leverkusen & Harry Kane's Bayern Munich delayed as fans send sweets raining down on field

Bundesliga showdown between Bayer Leverkusen & Harry Kane's Bayern Munich delayed as fans send sweets raining down on fieldPeter McVitieGettyBundesligaBayern MunichBayer Leverkusen vs Bayern MunichBayer LeverkusenThe top of the table Bundesliga clash between Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen was delayed because fans from both sides threw sweets onto the field.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowFans threw sweets onto BayArena pitchCaused delay to match's kick-offProtests going on around Bundesliga