Bukayo Saka at wing-back, Kieran Trippier back to the right and pair Cole Palmer up top with Harry Kane - How England should line up against Switzerland

After treading water in a dull and underwhelming journey through Euro 2024, England are now in the deep end, in the quarter-finals and against a hugely impressive Switzerland side who have already knocked out holders Italy. So will Gareth Southgate's side sink or swim?

The manager has been reluctant to make many changes to the starting XI that begun the tournament but the absence of the excellent Marc Guehi means he has no choice but to make some tweaks against the Swiss, and changing formation might be the best hope he has of getting a tune out of his team.

Some of the best moments of Southgate's England tenure have come while playing a 5-3-2 and there is a compelling case to bring it back, not least because Murat Yakin has been using the same shape to great effect.

GOAL picks the team Southgate should unleash in Dusseldorf...