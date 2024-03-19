Saka-Nandos-ArsenalNando's/PA
Bukayo Saka creates his own Nando's sauce as Arsenal star's 'PERi-PERi Saka' to be available in every restaurant in England

Bukayo SakaArsenalShowbizPremier League

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka and Nando's have come up with a new variant of sauce named 'PERi-PERi Saka'.

  • Saka and Nando's come up with new sauce
  • Consists of Saka's favourite flavours and PERi-PERi
  • Featured in Nando's advertisement last year

