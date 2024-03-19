Bukayo Saka creates his own Nando's sauce as Arsenal star's 'PERi-PERi Saka' to be available in every restaurant in England

Nando's/PARitabrata BanerjeeBukayo Saka creates his own Nando's sauce as Arsenal star's 'PERi-PERi Saka' to be available in every restaurant in EnglandBukayo SakaArsenalShowbizPremier LeagueArsenal star Bukayo Saka and Nando's have come up with a new variant of sauce named 'PERi-PERi Saka'.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowSaka and Nando's come up with new sauceConsists of Saka's favourite flavours and PERi-PERiFeatured in Nando's advertisement last year