Put Bukayo Saka at left-back, unleash Cole Palmer & Anthony Gordon but give Phil Foden a rest! How England should line up vs Slovakia

After a frustratingly dull journey through the group stage, the real Euro 2024 can finally begin for England in the knockout phase. And they could not have asked for a more comfortable last-16 opponent than Slovakia, who are 40 places below them in the FIFA rankings and have never won a knockout match at a major tournament.

Gareth Southgate has baffled fans and pundits alike by largely sticking to a formula that has not worked in the tournament, making just one change to his line-up in England's three games. But he has to mix things up now that there is no margin for error. After all, another draw after the stalemates with Denmark and Slovenia would leave England vulnerable to a penalty shootout, which has so often been their downfall in major tournaments.

Fortunately, Southgate is blessed with a squad packed with attacking quality and has plenty of options to try and get a tune out of his rusty team.

