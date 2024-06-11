‘Brutal experience’ but does Cristiano Ronaldo defend enough to start? Portugal boss Roberto Martinez mulling over options ahead of Euro 2024
The “brutal experience” boasted by Cristiano Ronaldo means that Portugal boss Roberto Martinez is prepared to overlook some defensive deficiencies.
- All-time great ready for 11th international tournament
- Fresh from hitting 50 goals for Al-Nassr
- Coach has no concerns regarding effort or workload