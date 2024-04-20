Bruno Guimaraes staying put? How Newcastle star has demonstrated plans to snub PSG and Man City transfer interest - explained

GettySoham MukherjeeBruno Guimaraes staying put? How Newcastle star has demonstrated plans to snub PSG and Man City transfer interest - explainedBruno GuimaraesNewcastlePremier LeagueTransfersParis Saint-GermainLigue 1Manchester CityBruno Guimaraes hints at snubbing Paris Saint-Germain & Manchester City with latest mansion purchase in Northumberland.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowGuimaraes has a £100 million release clausePSG & Man City monitoring the midfielderNewcastle star could potentially snub them both