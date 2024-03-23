Brazil player ratings vs England: Endrick has arrived! Real Madrid-bound wonderkid settles Wembley friendly after Vinicius Jr runs Three Lions ragged

The 17-year-old bagged his first international goal to seal a win in Dorival Junior's debut contest at the helm

The weight of expectation thrust upon 17-year-old Endrick, home and abroad, has been largely unfair for a player of his age. But for Brazil against England on Saturday, he showed exactly why it might be warranted. The Real Madrid-bound forward blew open a drab contest, and bagged the winning goal to hand the Selecao a 1-0 win at Wembley.

But he wasn't alone in his impact, as Vinicius Jr, too, did the damage. He should have given the Selecao the lead after running through on goal in the first half, but his scuffed effort was easily swept away off the line by Kyle Walker. Lucas Paqueta had a chance of his own soon after, but lashed it off the post with the goal gaping.

Introduced with 20 minutes remaining, Endrick immediately caused problems for the Three Lions, and he was rewarded for his persistence by opening the scoring with a simple tap-in after Vinicius' effort fell into his path off the palms of Jordan Pickford.

Meanwhile, England created little to speak of, as Brazil's five debutants performed admirably to see off Gareth Southgate's side. Still, the message from this contest was clear: the Selecao's next great hope has arrived.

GOAL rates Brazil's players from Wembley Stadium...