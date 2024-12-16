27 of the best gifts for Manchester City fans

Find the perfect gift for the City fan in your life

Whether you were there for those pre-glory days when Peter Reid was player-manager or not, this retro shirt does all the talking for you. A perfect gift for those who love nostalgia and retro fashion. A good one to wear on match days this festive season.

If you'd like to buy a Manchester City fan a piece of clothing, a football scarf is a great, one-size-fits-all accessory. Perfect for keeping warm on chilly match days - especially if you're watching a game this Christmas holidays.

Perfect for a hot cuppa this festive season! Great for all lovers of tea, coffee and hot chocolate, this mug will express your love, pride and fan status in a simple yet effective way.

Whether you were there for those pre-glory days when Peter Reid was player-manager or not, this retro shirt does all the talking for you. A perfect gift for those who love nostalgia and retro fashion. A good one to wear on match days this festive season.

If you'd like to buy a Manchester City fan a piece of clothing, a football scarf is a great, one-size-fits-all accessory. Perfect for keeping warm on chilly match days - especially if you're watching a game this Christmas holidays.

Perfect for a hot cuppa this festive season! Great for all lovers of tea, coffee and hot chocolate, this mug will express your love, pride and fan status in a simple yet effective way.

Whether you were there for those pre-glory days when Peter Reid was player-manager or not, this retro shirt does all the talking for you. A perfect gift for those who love nostalgia and retro fashion. A good one to wear on match days this festive season.

If you'd like to buy a Manchester City fan a piece of clothing, a football scarf is a great, one-size-fits-all accessory. Perfect for keeping warm on chilly match days - especially if you're watching a game this Christmas holidays.

Perfect for a hot cuppa this festive season! Great for all lovers of tea, coffee and hot chocolate, this mug will express your love, pride and fan status in a simple yet effective way.

Knowing someone who's a football fan is a blessing, as there are many gift options related to the sport waiting to be given. However, when there is so much out there, trawling through the internet for the perfect gift can feel like a sport in itself.

Nowadays, there are books for unlocking the genius of Pep Guardiola, Haaland-covered t-shirts for fans of City's star signing, and gnomes for those who take just as much pride in their garden as the groundsmen at Etihad Stadium.

So, whether you're looking for a present for your dad, a birthday gift for your son or daughter, or maybe even a treat for yourself, here are the 27 best gifts currently available for Manchester City fans.

To browse more gift ideas, head to GOAL's Gift Guides.

Shop: Best gifts for Man City fans