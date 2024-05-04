Barcelona player ratings vs Girona: Errors galore as Catalans gift La Liga title to Real Madrid & third place now stares them in the face amid season to forget

The Blaugrana defence crumbled once again as they lost to their Catalan neighbours for the second time this season

Barcelona finally succumbed to what has seemed inevitable for weeks, losing to a high-octane Girona side, 4-2, and officially cede La Liga to Real Madrid.

Andreas Christensen opened the scoring inside five minutes for the Blaugrana, a fine volleyed effort from outside the box giving the visitors a 1-0 lead. Girona responded from the ensuing kick off - La Liga top scorer Artem Dovbyk nodding home to complete a sweeping attack.

Both sides had their chances before the break. Girona goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga denied first Christensen, then Ilkay Gundogan. The Blaugrana backline, too, was subjected to wave-after-wave of Girona counter-attacks. Robert Lewandowski gave the Blaugrana the lead on the stroke of half-time, though, converting from the penalty spot.

But Girona clawed their way back into it. Cristian Portu got the first, finishing at the near post after a mishit Sergi Roberto backpass gifted the home side a clear run on goal. And Miguel Gutierrez gave the hosts the lead, his deflected strike trickling in past a wrong-footed Marc-Andre ter Stegen. Portu smashed home the fourth to cap off a miserable afternoon for Xavi in Catalonia.

The result was the manifestation of a much-delayed reality. Barca have officially ceded La Liga to their biggest rivals, and now face the unenviable task of hunting down a side that only seem likely to improve.

GOAL rates Barcelona's players from Montilivi...