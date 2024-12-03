Barcelona player ratings vs Mallorca: No Robert Lewandowski, no problem! Raphinha & Lamine Yamal come in clutch again to snap Barca's winless run and boost title hopes with massive victory

Barcelona's brilliant wingers delivered when it really mattered as Hansi Flick's Robert Lewandowski-less side returned to winning ways

Raphinha and Lamine Yamal's second-half brilliance helped Barcelona thump a spirited Mallorca side 5-1 in La Liga on Tuesday night.

The visitors took the lead in the 12th minute thanks to some comical defending from the hosts, and Ferran Torres - who came in for the rested Lewandowski - was on hand to take advantage.

Barcelona's high defensive line worked on multiple occasions but Mallorca finally beat the offside trap two minutes before the break when Vedat Muriqi made it 1-1.

In an end-to-end game, Yamal eased Barca's nerves when he won his side a penalty and Raphinha dispatched the subsequent spot-kick in the 56th minute.

The undaunted home team caused La Liga's leaders a number of scares but the game was put to bed when Yamal's stunning outside of the foot cross was tapped in by Raphinha 16 minutes from time.

The floodgates opened when Frenkie de Jong tapped in to make it 4-1 and then fellow substitute Pau Victor added some extra gloss to a scoreline that did not do Mallorca's display justice.

The result took Barca four points clear of bitter rivals Real Madrid, who do have two games in hand, and snapped a three-match run without a win in La Liga.

GOAL rates Barcelona's players from Campo de Futbol de Son Moix...