'He's a Barcelona legend' - Joan Laporta explains why he's allowing Xavi to see out 2023-24 season despite 'difficult times' as club president makes Champions League vow

'He's a Barcelona legend' - Joan Laporta explains why he's allowing Xavi to see out 2023-24 season despite 'difficult times' as club president makes Champions League vowPeter McVitieGetty ImagesBarcelonaLaLigaXavi HernandezBarcelona president Joan Laporta explained that coach Xavi will be allowed to see out the rest of the season due to his legendary status at the club.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowXavi announced he will leave BarcelonaCoach will finish season with Spanish clubLaporta hopes for Champions League success