Karim Adeyemi 2024Getty Images
Mitchell Fretton

Aston Villa to complete stunning coup?! Unai Emery's side plot Karim Adeyemi move as they bid to beat Chelsea and Juventus to Borussia Dortmund speedster

Aston VillaKarim AdeyemiTransfersPremier LeagueChelseaJuventusSerie A

Aston Villa are plotting a move for Borussia Dortmund striker Karim Adeyemi this summer and hope to beat Chelsea and Juventus to his signature.

  • Aston Villa looking to bring in new forward to replace Diaby
  • Villans been one of Europe's top spenders this summer
  • Chelsea and Juventus also interested in BVB man
