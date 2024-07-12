Alisha Lehmann and Katie RobinsonGetty Images
Richard Mills

Aston Villa have their Alisha Lehmann replacement as WSL side snap up Lionesses star following Swiss forward's departure for Juventus

Alisha LehmannKatie RobinsonAston Villa WomenJuventusBrighton & Hove Albion WomenWSLSerie A FemminileWomen's football

Aston Villa have acted quickly following the exit of Alisha Lehmann by signing former Brighton winger Katie Robinson.

  • Lehmann joins boyfriend Luiz at Juventus
  • Aston Villa's power couple head to Italy
  • Replacement found in Lionesses ace Robinson
