Arsenal women's player ratings vs Man Utd: Alessia Russo runs amok against former club but Gunners drop more WSL points despite dominating draw

The Lionesses striker impressed on her return to Leigh Sports Village, but poor play from a set-piece cost the Gunners all three points

Arsenal's hopes of resurrecting their Women's Super League title hopes were dealt another blow as the Gunners were held to a 1-1 draw by Manchester United despite bossing much of Sunday's clash.

Interim coach Renee Slegers again took charge following the resignation of manager Jonas Eidevall in October, and the Gunners dominated from the opening whistle, as Alessia Russo set the tone with two efforts from the edge of the penalty area that flashed wide of the post.

Frida Maanum also went close with a header, while Lia Walti hit the post with a superb 25-yard effort early in the second period. Eventually, Russo broke the deadlock in the 63rd minute, providing a first-time finish from Emily Fox's pull-back after Mariona Caldentey had freed the United States full-back with a fine through-ball.

Arsenal couldn't hold on, however, as Melvine Malard got in front of Daphne van Domselaar and flicked-on Rachel Williams' goal-bound header to grab the equaliser and maintain United's unbeaten start to the campaign.

