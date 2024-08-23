Atalanta BC v Bayer 04 Leverkusen - UEFA Europa League Final 2023/24Getty Images Sport
Aditya Gokhale

Arsenal suffer transfer blow as Ademola Lookman reaches verbal agreement with PSG - but Gunners could still sign Atalanta star

A. LookmanParis Saint-GermainArsenalAtalantaLigue 1Premier LeagueSerie ATransfers

Atalanta rebel and Arsenal target Ademola Lookman has reportedly agreed terms with Paris Saint-Germain.

  • Lookman reaches verbal agreement with PSG
  • Nigerian winger trying to force Atalanta to sell
  • Arsenal ready to pounce if PSG move flops
