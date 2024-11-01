Arsenal FC v FC Shakhtar Donetsk - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD3Getty Images Sport
Ritabrata Banerjee

Arsenal recover Gabriel for Newcastle trip but lose one other key defender as injuries mount for Mikel Arteta

Gabriel has recovered from his injury ahead of Newcastle United clash but Arsenal could miss the services of another defender.

  • Gabriel is likely to play against Newcastle
  • Ben White likely to be out with an injury
  • Arsenal plagued with multiple injuries
