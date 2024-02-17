Arsenal player ratings vs Burnley: The Gunners can't stop scoring! Superb Bukayo Saka and awesome Martin Odegaard dominate in five-star showing

Mikel Arteta's side were in rampant mood once again as they destroyed the relegation-threatened Clarets at Turf Moor

Bukayo Saka scored twice as a dominant Arsenal side smashed Burnley 5-0 at Turf Moor to move back to within two points of leaders Liverpool at the top of the Premier League.

Mikel Arteta's side were in rampant mood once again, just as they were at West Ham last time out, with the win meaning they have now started the calendar year with five successive league victories for the first time in the club's history. They have scored 21 goals in those five games, while conceding just two.

The exceptional Martin Odegaard set them on their way after just five minutes, drilling a superb finish into the bottom corner from the edge of the box. Saka then scored twice either side of half-time, the first from the penalty spot and the second with a thumping finish into the roof of the net from Odegaard's pass.

Leandro Trossard then added a fourth before Kai Havertz put the gloss on another impressive performance from the Gunners, finishing well after a fine solo run.

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from Turf Moor...