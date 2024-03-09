Arsenal player ratings vs Brentford: Kai Havertz the hero! Aaron Ramsdale’s blushes spared as Gunners leave it late to keep up Premier League title charge

The Gunners left it late to move back to the top of the table, after their stand-in goalkeeper looked to have gifted the visitors a point

Kai Havertz’s header three minutes from time earned Arsenal a dramatic 2-1 win against Brentford on Saturday to send Mikel Arteta’s side top of the Premier League.

It looked for so long like Aaran Ramsdale’s error, which gifted Yoane Wissa an equaliser on the stroke of half-time, was going to see Arsenal miss out on the chance to leapfrog both Liverpool and Manchester City ahead of Sunday’s clash against the title rivals at Anfield.

But then - with the clocking ticking towards the 90 - Ben White, whose superb cross had set up Declan Rice’s 19th minute opener, sent another wonderful ball into the box. Havertz was there to rise and thump his header beyond Mark Flekken to earn the hosts an eighth successive league win and send them top for the first time since Christmas.

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from Emirates Stadium...