Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall slams Women's Champions League qualification tournament as a 'relic from the past' after Gunners edge past Rosenborg to reach next stage
Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall has slammed the Women's Champions League's qualification mini-tournament as the Gunners edge past Rosenberg.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Arsenal win over Rosenberg in UWCL qualifier
- Eidevall criticises qualifying format of UWCL
- Teams have to play mini-tournament in qualifying