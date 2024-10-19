Mohammed Kudus Tottenham West HamGOAL/Getty
Ritabrata Banerjee

'Bring him in!' - Arsenal fans urge Mikel Arteta to sign Mohammed Kudus after West Ham star crazily kicks Tottenham's Micky van de Ven, floors Richarlison & violently slaps Pape Sarr in red card melee

M. KudusArsenalTottenham vs West HamTottenhamWest HamPremier League

Arsenal fans hilariously urged Mikel Arteta to sign Mohammed Kudus in January as the West Ham star saw red after a brawl with multiple Spurs players.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Arsenal fans want Kudus in January
  • West Ham star clashed with three Spurs players
  • Tottenham thrashed the Hammers 4-1
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below