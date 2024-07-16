Arsenal & Chelsea set to battle for €58m Nico Williams with Barcelona transfer 'unlikely' for Spain Euro 2024 hero after Joan Laporta declaration leaves Blaugrana players 'disappointed'
Arsenal and Chelsea are reportedly set to battle for €58m (£49m/$63m) Nico Williams with a Barcelona transfer "unlikely" for the Spain Euro 2024 hero.
- Williams' demand skyrockets
- Arsenal & Chelsea join the race
- Barcelona falling behind due to financial issues