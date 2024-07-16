Nico Williams Spain England Euro 2024Getty
Soham Mukherjee

Arsenal & Chelsea set to battle for €58m Nico Williams with Barcelona transfer 'unlikely' for Spain Euro 2024 hero after Joan Laporta declaration leaves Blaugrana players 'disappointed'

ChelseaArsenalTransfersPremier LeagueBarcelonaLaLigaAthletic ClubSpainEuropean Championship

Arsenal and Chelsea are reportedly set to battle for €58m (£49m/$63m) Nico Williams with a Barcelona transfer "unlikely" for the Spain Euro 2024 hero.

  • Williams' demand skyrockets
  • Arsenal & Chelsea join the race
  • Barcelona falling behind due to financial issues
