Emile Smith Rowe ArsenalGetty
Chris Burton

Arsenal's biggest ever sale! Gunners poised to agree £35m deal with Fulham for Emile Smith Rowe

ArsenalEmile Smith RowePremier LeagueTransfersFulham

Arsenal are reportedly poised to match their biggest ever sale, with Emile Smith Rowe being lined up for a £35 million ($45m) transfer to Fulham.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Playmaker ready to leave Emirates Stadium
  • Injuries & competition for places held him back
  • Cottagers to match Oxlade-Chamberlain fee
Article continues below