Arne Slot says Arsenal's loss to Newcastle 'feels special' for Liverpool as Reds capitalise on Gunners and Man City defeats to go top of Premier League
Arne Slot admitted that Arsenal's defeat to Newcastle "feels special" as Liverpool capitalised on defeats for the Gunners and Manchester City.
- Liverpool came back from behind to beat Brighton 2-1
- Arsenal & Man City both suffered defeats
- Slot elated as the Reds went top of the Premier League