Anthony Martial Manchester United 2023-24Getty
Ritabrata Banerjee

Anthony Martial wanted by TWO Champions League clubs after Man Utd exit - but MLS transfer also an option for French forward

Anthony MartialManchester UnitedChampions LeagueTransfersAtalantaLilleMajor League Soccer

Former Manchester United star Anthony Martial has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for two Champions League clubs.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Two Champions League teams want Martial
  • Also attracting interest from USA, Brazil and UAE
  • Besiktas and Marseille previously linked with the forward
Article continues below