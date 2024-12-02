'I've seen so much violin-playing' - Ange Postecoglou aims dig at Arsenal & Premier League rivals over Tottenham injury struggles after frustrating draw with Fulham, as he labels Man City win 'a milestone'
Ange Postecoglou took a subtle dig at Arsenal and other Premier League rivals over Tottenham's current injury struggles after Fulham draw.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Spurs were held to a 1-1 stalemate by Fulham
- They were without several first-team stars
- Postecoglou remains unphased in adversity