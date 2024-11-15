Andres Iniesta has bought a club! Barcelona legend hails 'exciting alliance' after completing takeover of Danish third-tier side Helsingor weeks after he retired
Only a few weeks after hanging his boots up, football icon Andres Iniesta has dived into the world of investment, buying Danish club Helsingor.
- Iniesta recently retired from football
- Completed takeover of Danish side Helsingor
- Excited for alliance with Scandinavian club