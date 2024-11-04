Andre-Pierre Gignac, Cuauhtémoc Blanco and the 25 best Liga MX players of the 21st century so far - ranked

There are tons of legendary players in Liga MX's history, here are the top 25 of the 21st century.

Liga MX is a league filled with personalities and living legends who can find those moments of magic that keep us watching.

It is a league that has a rich past. Before every big matchup, broadcasters roll grainy footage of the glory days. Some of the best players are long gone, but others are still playing each weekend in Liga MX as the league looks to keep its cultural and sporting relevance in a new age.

So, as we approach the end of the first quarter of the 21st century, GOAL US is on hand to rank the top 25 best Liga MX players of the last 25 years: