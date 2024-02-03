'We slept on stretchers while Cristiano Ronaldo trained' - Ex-Man Utd player Anderson opens up on the year he and Nani lived at Portuguese icon's house

'We slept on stretchers while Cristiano Ronaldo trained' - Ex-Man Utd player Anderson opens up on the year he and Nani lived at Portuguese icon's houseHarry SherlockGettyCristiano RonaldoManchester UnitedPremier LeagueAl Nassr FCAnderson has revealed that he and Nani would sleep on stretchers at Carrington while Cristiano Ronaldo trained, while the pair lived with the ace.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowNani and Anderson stayed with Ronaldo in ManchesterPortugal legend would be up early for trainingPair would sleep in treatment room