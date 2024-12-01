AA Review (12_1)Getty
Tom Hindle

Americans Abroad: Christian Pulisic assists, Gio Reyna gets more minutes, but no joy for Ricardo Pepi in mixed weekend

GOAL reviews key takeaways from Americans playing in Europe, with struggles for the big names all over the weekend

Well, that was underwhelming.

It was a pretty miserable weekend for Americans in Europe. Ricardo Pepi, after being billed as the next big thing in the Eredivisie, was denied of a start for PSV. Brenden Aaronson, looking to make an impact to help Leeds go atop the English Championship, fell flat. And Tim Weah, finally getting a run in the Juventus side, was brutally misused by an increasingly out-of-his-depth Thiago Motta.

It all amounted to a brutally forgettable 48 hours.

This is, for everyone except Christian Pulisic, who - it must be said - was hardly world beating in his own right. But he did provide a signature flash of quality to help Milan stick around in the Serie A title fight (although it does seem that Paolo Fonseca is a couple of bad results away from the sack, at this point.) A word, too, for Gio Reyna, who added some minutes to his struggling legs.

It was a mixed slate of fixtures, and GOAL looks at key takeaways from Americans Abroad.